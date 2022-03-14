Aarif Hayat

A total of 99 people were killed and 343 others were injured in 15 terrorists attacks that have taken place across Pakistan after the fall of Kabul. A gun and suicide bomber attack on Koocha Risaldar mosque on March4 was most devastating of attacks. Of 15 attacks across Pakistan, eight took place in Balochistan, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in Punjab and one in Sindh.

Highest number of 71 people were killed in four attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by 17 in Balochistan, 11 in Sindh and six in Punjab.

Balochistan Highest number of terrorist attacks have taken place in Balochistan between August 2021 and March this year. Six terrorist attacks took place in Quetta, one each in Hub and Pasni while 17 people were killed and 50 others were injured in these attacks.

Three people were injured in a grenade attack on Sumanguli Road area of Quetta on October 14. A person was killed and five others were injured in an attack on Qandahari Bazaar area on December 18. Four others were killed in a bomb blast near Supreior College while 15 others were injured. In addition to this, seven people were injured in an blast on Saryab Road while a security official was injured in a remote controlled bomb blast on a Pakistan Air Force vehicle in Pasni. On February 25, two policemen were killed and three others were injured in an attack in Quetta. Another blast on February 27, killed Balochistan Awami Party leader Agha Habib Shah and injured five others. Three people including a DSP were killed and 24 others were injured in a bomb attack near a police van on Fatima Jinnah on March 2.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Four terrorism incidents took place in KP during this period, resulting into death of 71 people and injuring 201 people. At least 65 people were killed and 194 others were injured in a suicide attack on Koocha Risaldar mosque on March 4. Four security officials were killed and two others injured in Bajaur district on October 20, 2021.

In addition to this, two people were killed and four others were injured in a suicide attack i in Bajaur on December 19. On the same day, two people were injured when security detail of federal minister Shibli Farza came under fire in Darra Adamkhel area of Kohat.