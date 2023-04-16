The federal government of Pakistan has announced an increase in the price of petrol by Rs. 10 per liter for the next 15 days. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during a press conference on Friday.

The new price of petrol will be Rs. 282 per liter, up from Rs. 272. The price of kerosene has also been increased by Rs. 5.78 per liter, and it will now be sold at Rs. 186.07 per liter. However, the price of high-speed and light diesel remains unchanged.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification regarding the changes in the prices of petroleum products, and the new prices will be effective from midnight last night.

It is worth noting that the federal government increased the prices of petroleum products on March 16, by Rs. 5 per liter. In February, the government also increased the prices due to the falling value of the rupee. The price of petrol had been increased by Rs. 22.20 and diesel by Rs. 17.20 per liter.

On February 1, the government increased the price of petrol and diesel by Rs. 35 per liter each, while the price of kerosene and light diesel had been increased by Rs. 18 per liter each.

