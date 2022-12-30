Provincial capital has witnessed deaths of 75 children due to pneumonia during the current month.

Reports said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to control the pneumonia and Peshawar three tertiary care hospitals have seen deaths of 75 children due to the infection.

The figures show that 53 of the deaths were reported from the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), 12 at the Lady Reading Hospital and 10 others at the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

A KTH spokesperson said that 460 children suffering from pneumonia have brought the hospital and they were being treated currently. On the other hand, HMC spokesperson said that 11 pneumonia patients were admitted at the hospital.

Similarly, 591 children were treated during the current month including 200 for pneumonia. Besides, 10 children lost their lives to infection during the current month.

