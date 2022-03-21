Misbahuddin Utmani

A day after a police raid on his musical program and subsequent detention for hours, famous Pashto singer Karan Khan on Monday met the Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan.

Peshawar police on his Twitter handle said that the signer met the CCPO and SSP Operations at the Malik Saad Shaheed police lines. The police said that CCPO assured the artist of a transparent investigation of weekend raid.

Earlier on weekend, police had raided a musical event, where the signer was present and tortured the attendants, broke down musical instrument and detained nine people for hours.

Dilshad Afridi, the host who had arranged the event told TNN that the policemen who entered the farmhouse were chanting slogans of Allah o Akbar and they thought Taliban have attacked them in the guise of the cops.

Mr Afridi had arranged the event on his friend wedding; however, police raid turned the musical gathering into subject of a huge controversy on social media. A large number of people condemned the police action on social media.

Mr Afridi said that police besides forcibly closing the event also taken nine people including the groom into custody. The detained were released around midnight.

Mr Afridi said his friend marriage had taken place on March 18. He said that they had arranged private musical gathering for close friends at a farmhouse. Mr Afridi said that the event which was taking place inside an enclosure was being attended by noted singed Karan Khan and there were about 100 people in total.

He said that when the cops entered the premises, they ran towards the singer, chanting Allah-o-Akbar. “We thought that Taliban have arrived at the scene,” he said.

He said that the cops did not talked to anyone present, rather, went on rampage, straight after entering the premises. They thrown the musical instruments on the ground, beat the attendants and torn their clothes. He said that police also maltreated the singer Karan Khan and snatched mobiles of those who were filming.

After disrupting the musical event, police took nine participants including the groom to the Pishtakhara police station.

He said that afterwards they went to the police station asking the SHO to release the people as they were their guests. However, he added that police officer attitude was very stern.

Police version of the event

Zafar Khan, SHO of the Pishtakhara police station told TNN that they had taken this action following a complaint area’s locals. He said that the locals had complained that the participants had arranged a musical evening on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

SHO Zafar said that policemen rescued the attendants from the farmhouse, as locals were enraged and could have harmed them.

He also refuted allegations that cops took away over Rs 200,000 cash. SHO said they were ready to investigate the allegation, if someone approaches them for it.

He said there was no ban on any musical activity; rather, the action was taken while considering the sentiment of local people to ensure and law order.

SHO Zafar said that they have not registered any case.

However, Mr Afridi police version as baseless and added their event was taking place inside four walls. He said that neither the locals had made any complaint to police against them nor voice of music was loud enough to be heard outside.

On the other KP Artist Association president Rashid Khan condemned the raid. He said that it repetition of what was happening in Afghanistan in Peshawar was extremely worrying.

He said that artisans would be forced to leave KP, if this situation prevailed.

He said that they will raise their voice for Karan Khan.

Tariq Afghan, a lawyer told TNN that every citizen has rights in this country which have been guaranteed by the constitution.

“Music is not illegal. If someone is performing in their private place and the people around them are affected or they have any objection, they will apply for police to take action,” he said. However, he added that police action must be within the purview of the law.

Mr Afghan said that the body language of the police seen in the video was aggressive. Besides, he added that it was not in police power to torture the musicians.

“If the police had been requested, they would have arrested Karan Khan and event organizers and taken musical instruments as case property; however, cops have no power to break them,” he said.

He demanded for the suspension of relevant SHO and other police personnel and strict action shall be taken against them.