Shahid Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing acute shortage of oral health facilities and dental surgeons.

According to health experts, 98 per cent of KP’s population had suffering from dental diseases. Besides, there were dental hospitals in only four hospitals of the province.

KP Special Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jamil told TNN that there was a severe shortage of dental colleges and dental surgeons in the province. However, he added that the provincial government was trying to not only increase the number of dental colleges in the province but also meet the shortage of dental surgeons.

The seriousness of the issue could be gauged from the fact that until recently there was a single medical college in the province. However, the number of dental colleges has been increased to five.

He said that government has increased the number of dental colleges in the province from one to five. On the other hand, he said that government was also working to improve dental health facilities in the province and dental equipment will be purchased for district hospital.

According to WHO standards, there should be a dental surgeon for every 10,000 people. In the case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there was on dental surgeon for 100,000 people.

On the World Oral Health Day, a private hospital arranged an awareness seminar and walk in the provincial capital.

At this occasion, medical students tried to raise awareness about oral health through models, posters and pictures. They said that the models and posters made it easier for general people to make sense of dental diseases.