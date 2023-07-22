The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department and Peshawar District Administration have relocated an allegedly intoxicated woman and her newborn child to a safe facility on Hayatabad Industrial Estate Road, providing them with essential medical aid and other facilities.

A viral post on social media brought attention to the woman’s situation, stating that she gave birth under a bridge on Hayatabad Industrial Estate Road while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Concerned for the well-being of the newborn, calls were made to various institutions and welfare organizations to offer assistance to the mother and child.

District Officer of the Social Welfare Department, Noor Muhammad Mehsud, took prompt action in response to the post. AAC Hayatabad and the District Officer issued orders to relevant officials to ensure the woman and her child’s safety and provide them with medical aid. Consequently, they were shifted to Khawaja Yunus Rehabilitation Center.

Also Read: Policeman Injured by Intoxicated Youth in Peshawar

Upon visiting the medical center, Noor Muhammad Mehsud confirmed that the woman and her newborn were in improved condition, thanks to the medical care they received. The Social Welfare Department assured that comprehensive support will be provided to the mother and child.

Reports indicate that the woman hails from Punjab and had been struggling with ice addiction for several years. While ensuring the well-being of the mother and child is the current priority, efforts to locate their families will be made once their health stabilizes.

Engineer Muhammad Irshad, who brought attention to the woman’s plight on social media, commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department for their swift response. He emphasized the importance of institutions proactively reaching out to vulnerable individuals and extending help to those in need.

It is worth mentioning that last year, during the drug-free Peshawar campaign, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government conducted extensive operations to detain over 3500 drug addicts in various locations across the city, subsequently shifting them to rehabilitation centers.

Hits: 3