Mehrab Afridi

Many of the Afghan refugees living in Pakistan are complaining of contempt and discrimination against them at the hands of locals.

Sana Bibi, a resident of Kabul said that people of both countries loved each other. However, she said that people in both countries are never told about their similar ways of life and problems.

Ms Sana said that at a time when Afghans were facing so many problems, Pakistanis should help them in any possible manner. “This is the only way to address the hate between people in both countries,” she said.

Ms Sana said that people of both awareness about brotherly ties between both Muslim countries. She said that people in both of the countries have been made to consider each other as enemies. “We need awareness to address this hate,” she said.

Besides, she said that Pakistan should facilitate transit and transportation of Afghans as they were facing problems with visas and travelling.

On the other hand, Sanaullah, a resident of Nangarhar province said that most of the locals treat them well. However, he said that some people mistreated them, hurting their sentiments.

“I really feel bad and regret not being in my country when someone treats us badly,” he said.

Mr Sanaullah said even some Pashtuns also maltreated them. “If the situation was not bad in Afghanistan, I would not have left my country,” he said.

However, Maroof Arfidi, a local belonging to Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district said that they treat Afghans fairly. However, he said that if some Afghans were maltreated, then, it could be due to their maltreatment in Afghanistan.

Mr Afridi said that Afghan people particularly police used to treat Pakistani truckers very harshly.

Besides, Silsila, an Afghan woman said that besides general public, the government departments also maltreated Afghans. “Afghans are harassed at one or the other pretext,” she said.

Ms Silsila said that the currently Afghan people were passing through great troubles; therefore, government officials should help them.

She said that whichever government departments they approach in connection with some official business, the officials on duty treat them badly.

Sajid Afridi, unlike those who treat Afghans badly, always cooperates with them. He said that everyone should help Afghan refugees to the best of his abilities. Mr Sajid said that even 98 per cent of people also treated the Afghans properly and would continue to do so in future as well.