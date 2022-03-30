Nizam Afghan

The fall of Kabul has also led to the banning of music from Afghanistan under the hardliner regime of Taliban.

The ban has prompted a large number of Afghan artists and musicians to migrate to other countries including Pakistan. A large number of Afghan artists are currently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; however, many of them said that they were facing issues.

Bakta Shingar, one of the artists who have come to Pakistan said that he did not want to leave his country. However, he said that he was forced to do so. “New government in Kabul was not allowing us to do music and he knew other work; therefore, had to leave his home,” Mr Shingar said.

He said that in Peshawar he was able to earn enough to run his household.

However, he said that during the initial days, he faced difficulties; however, the situation has now improved,” he said. The signer said that now locals were inviting him to perform at their weddings and he was earning enough to his run his house affairs smoothly.

However, he said that before coming to Peshawar he was very worried about how locals would receive him. “Now I feel there is little difference between Kabul and Peshawar and people here are very polite,” he said.

Besides, he said that Peshawar singers and musicians were also helping him a lot.

Besides, a large number of Afghan female artists have migrated to Peshawar after the fall of Kabul. However, in contrast to their male counterparts, they were not much visible, mostly due to their fears.

Shakiba Afghan, a signer is currently living in Nowshera district for many years said that Afghan women artists who come here were facing many problems.

She said that these female artists have mostly confined themselves to their homes and rarely venture outside due to their fears.

Besides, Ms Shikba said that these artists were also receiving threats and need to be supported.

She said that these female artists were talented and be encouraged to work and move freely in this country. Ms Shakiba said that many of the artists have approached the UNHCR to register themselves as refugees.

She asked the Afghan and Pakistani authorities to provide security and other facilities to these female artists to alleviate their issues. She said that at one hand they were facing problems in renting homes due to tenant registration requirements while on the other hand they were made to pay twice as much local were paying in rent.

Rashid Ahmed Khan, president of KP Singers Association that a large number of signers have come to this province following the fall of Kabul. He said that they were facing many issues including visas while some other who had arrived on visas were facing troubles in finding jobs.

“Our organization approached relevant authorities and informed them about threats to Afghan artisan’s lives in their country,” he said. Mr Khan said that authorities were cooperating with them and assured them of not deporting these artists to their countries.

He said that they were facing issues with police and currently in communication with the government to resolve these issues. “We will meet KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif in coming few days,” he said.

Besides, he said that these musicians were facing difficulties in earning their livelihood and they wanted them to continue their work in Pakistan and earn their livelihood.

“We took up this with the authorities and they have assured us about supporting the Afghan artists in every possible manner,” he said.

Besides, he said that currently there were 150 Afghan artists were registered with their organization. In addition to this, about 30 Afghan artists are said to be living in Karachi.

However, he said there were reports of about six to 10 females artists being in Pakistan; however, they were not coming forward.

He said that these artists were facing issues security, harassment of law enforcement agencies and NOCs for accommodations. “Government has agreed to cooperate with us on all these issues,” he said.

However, he added that did not see good future for music, as the recent events have dealt a blow to it.