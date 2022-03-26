Shumaila Afridi

Ajmal, a resident of Afghan city of Jalalabad was living a peaceful life until some months earlier he found himself grappling with health issues.

He was suffering from kidney related ailments when a cyst came out on his ribs. Doctors referred him to the private hospital in Peshawar for treatment.

Ajmal said that the private hospital to which he was referred was very expensive and he had no means to undergo its treatment. However, his family and friends lend him hand in bearing the costs of treatment. “I had no means to bear the treatment expenses; however, my family and friends helped me a lot,” Mr Ajmal said.

He said that his relatives helped with zakat, donations and loans as he even did not possessed thousands of rupees.

Many other Afghans are undergoing treatment at the same hospital where Ajmal had undergone treatment. Some of them have means to bear the expenses of their treatment while some others like Ajmal are being helped with philanthropists.

However, those refugees who have left Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul earlier last year are faced with great troubles. Majority of them have no means to get them treated from expensive private medical facilities.

Bibi Hira, a resident of Kabul who is receiving treatment from a Peshawar private hospital for past one and half month said that costs were exorbitantly high. She said that it was beyond lower income people capacity to bear the costs. Ms Hira said that the hospital’s consultation fee was Rs 2,000 while they also charged up to Rs 3000 to 4,000 whereas it was Rs 2,000 in other places.

She said that the hospital should give discount to Afghan refugees as their country was in economic turmoil. Ms Hira said that she asked the hospital to reduce her surgery costs, but they refused.

“The health facilities in Afghanistan were already non-existent; however, the fall of Kabul has further deteriorated the situation,” she said. Ms Hira said that due to the disruption of health facilities, most of the patients were coming to Peshawar.

What hospitals have to say regarding higher costs

Dr Asim, at private Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar said that these facilities provide good treatment for higher fees they charge. He said that like the governments hospitals, the private ones will also do not treat Afghans with legal documents. However, he added that even then the Afghans preferred to get treated there due to relative ease in submitting their documents.

He said that the Afghans are required to have passport to be eligible for treatment. In case of not having passport, they need to show tazkira or Afghan identity card. “Without a passport or tazkira, admission to hospital was not possible,” he said. He said that correct details of the patients were required for treatment and proper identification was possible.

Though, the Afghan refugees are forced to go to private hospitals for expensive treatments as private hospitals. However, at the same time they also demand the government to keep an eye on simplifying the procedure for their treatment at Peshawar hospital besides scrutiny of hospital fees.