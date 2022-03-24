Nooria Bazwan

The fall of Kabul earlier in August last year has pushed millions of Afghans to different corners of the globe. A large number of them have also come to Pakistan. However, the escape to Pakistan has further complicated their problems as they are struggling to earn their livelihood.

Saira Saleem, from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan fled to Peshawar. Before coming to Pakistan, she was working with a private TV channel in Kabul as reporter.

Saira is now jobless.

Ms Saira said that she has worked with radio and television stations in Afghanistan; however, the regime change in Kabul forced us to go to Pakistan. They travelled for days and nights to reach Pakistan via Chaman border in Balcohistan.

“In Kabul, my father and I used to work and we had a decent life,” she said.

Besides, she said that they were spending whatever little they had saved for rainy days. “I am finding it very difficult to find a job,” she said.

Saira and other women journalists who have left for different parts of the world are facing problems in finding jobs of their choice.

On the Ziauddin, a resident of Kunar was a government employee and working at a local shop as assistant after fleeing to Pakistan.

Mr Zia said that he was responsible for the upkeep of his entire family; therefore, has to work hard.

He said that following the fall of Kabul, the economic situation deteriorated and he also lost his job. “I was the sole breadwinner of the family; therefore, had to leave for Pakistan, to be able to help his family,” he said.

Lacking a passport, he left of Kandhar, where he spent two nights and paid an agent 7000 Afghanis to make tazkira for the city and then crossed Chaman into Pakistan.

He later came to Peshawar.

Mr Zia said that he had friends and family here and speaks many languages and now working at a shop.

However, he said that the pay was not good and he was having troubles in meeting their expenses.

On the other hand, Bilal, a resident of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan said that his father and he were used to work as daily wagers. Following the fall of Kabul, they have come to Chamkani area of provincial capital after travelling to Balochistan via Chaman.

However, he said that they were using daily wagers lifting weights and other menial jobs in order to survive. “We earn a few hundreds of rupees a day,” he said.

Bilal said that at one hand, the war rendered them homless while on the other hand they were facing uphill task to land on a good paying job. The current inflation in Pakistan was also adding to the miseries of these people.

However, Bilal said that he was hopeful about Afghanistan situation improves someday and they will return to their home to pick up the broken threads.