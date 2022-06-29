Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) and Al-Khidmat Foundation on Wednesday dispatched five truckloads of relief goods for the victims of the Afghanistan earthquake.

The relief goods have been dispatched to meet the urgent needs of the victims of earthquake which has badly hit the Khost and Paktika provinces of the war torn country. The relief goods were sent to Afghanistan through Angoor Ada border crossing and include medicines, food packages, tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other relief items.

Al-Khidmat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Khalid Waqas told reporters in Peshawar that this second consignment of relief goods, his organization was sending to affectees of Afghanistan earthquake.

He said that so far the foundation in collaboration with PACF has dispatched relief goods worth Rs 30 million for the victims of Afghanistan earthquake.

Besides, he added that their relief teams were already active in the area. Mr Khalid said that the relief goods were being dispatched in light of need assessment carried out by those teams.

In addition to this, he said that they were also planning to send teams of doctors and other technicians’ teams to the earthquake affected areas.

He appealed to philanthropists to cooperate with the Al-Khidmat Foundation in helping the affectees of Afghanistan earthquake who were currently forced to stay under open sky.