Aftab Mohmand

In a concerning development, the number of individuals grappling with AIDS in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surged, reaching nearly 7,000.

Data from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department reveals a substantial increase, with the number of AIDS patients in the province standing at 5,202 in June 2022, escalating to 5,997 in January this year, and further rising to 6,966 by November 30, 2023.

Patients undergoing treatment in various provincial hospitals include individuals from Afghanistan, various districts within the province, and notably, 107 transgender individuals who have also fallen victim to AIDS.

Peshawar takes the lead with 1,274 patients, followed by Mardan with 874 patients and Charsadda with 314 patients.

The prevalence of HIV-AIDS patients in other areas includes 307 in Charsadda, 300 in Swat, 285 in Lakki Marwat, 255 in Dir Lower, and 241 in Swabi.

Further data indicates 227 patients in Nowshera, 214 in Kohat, and 132 in Mansehra. Meanwhile, Kohistan reports eight cases and a solitary case has been identified in Torghar.

Officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department report the establishment of six additional centers for AIDS patients this year. These centers are dedicated to providing enhanced treatment for patients and addressing the escalating health crisis.