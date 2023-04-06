Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested, on Thursday, outside the Peshawar High Court Registry in Dera Ismail Khan.

As per local sources, former federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin came to Peshawar High Court DI Khan bench at 2 pm for bail in the FIR filed against him in Saddar police station, however, till then the judge has left the court.

Later, a heavy contingent of police reached the court premises to arrest him, but Ali Amin Gandapur took refuge in the court to avoid arrest, furthered the sources, adding his arrest took place after negotiations were held between the police and the High Court Bar.

Ali Amin while talking to the media before his arrest said that he does not trust the police at all. I have appeared in all the cases against me and obtained protective bonds or the cases have been dismissed or I have got bail but still, I am being arrested, he claimed.

The local police have not yet given the reasons for their arrest. However, various cases have been registered against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad.

According to some sources, a case under the Terrorism Act has been registered against Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad’s Golra and Bakhar police stations.

In Golra police station, cases were registered against them for rioting in the Islamabad Judicial Complex, while in Bhakkar, a few days ago, cases were registered for firing at the police at the Darya Khan Check-point.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the arrest saying “Today complete Law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan.”

Today complete law of the jungle prevails in Pak. PDM & handlers have a one point agenda – that is to go after PTI workers & leadership. It was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite bails. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah. pic.twitter.com/PU3GILBnjo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 6, 2023

“PDM and handlers have one point agenda – to take action against PTI workers and leadership. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

