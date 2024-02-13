In a surprising turn of events, Ali Amin Gandapur has emerged as the nominee for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as revealed by Imran Khan during an informal conversation with journalists in Adiala Jail. Khan unequivocally declared that there would be no alliances with the Muslim League (N), PPP, and MQM, labeling their leaders as significant money launderers.

Imran Khan expressed concern over the potential economic instability resulting from the recently held elections, asserting that despite elections usually bringing economic stability, this particular electoral outcome might lead to the opposite.

Responding to queries, Khan confirmed Ali Amin Gandapur as the chosen Chief Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sources indicate that the PTI founder has issued instructions to the party, with an official notification expected shortly.

The Election Commission has disclosed results for 112 constituencies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. However, the results for one constituency are pending, and elections have been postponed in two constituencies.

As per the current results, 90 independent candidates secured seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, with support from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 83 cases, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan in 7, Pakistan Muslim League-N in 5, and Pakistan Peoples Party in 4 seats.