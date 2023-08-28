An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court presided over by Judge Abu ul Hasanat, has approved bail for Ali Wazir and Iman Mazari in a separate legal case. The case in question pertains to charges of intimidation, incitement, and sedition. Raja Naveed represented the prosecution during the post-arrest bail application hearing. Present in the courtroom was Iman Mazari’s mother, Shireen Mazari.

The prosecution argued that Iman Mazari’s procession had attracted a crowd of over a thousand people. Iman, in her speech, allegedly accused state officers of committing treason, and the USB containing her speech’s contents is reportedly yet to be made public.

During the proceedings, legal representatives for Iman Mazari and Ali Wazir presented their arguments requesting bail. Consequently, the court granted bail to both individuals against a bond of Rs. 30,000 each.

Sources indicate that Iman Mazari is anticipated to be released on the same day, following the court’s issuance of her release warrant.

It’s worth noting that Iman Mazari had previously been granted bail in a case registered at the Tarnol police station. This earlier development paved the way for her impending release. Meanwhile, Ali Wazir has also submitted a bail application for a case registered at the Tarnol police station.

