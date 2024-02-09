In a historic turn of events during the general elections of 2024, the district of Mardan witnessed a significant political shift as a single party secured victory in all eight provincial assemblies and three national assembly seats for the first time in its history.

As disclosed by the Election Commission following the polls on February 8, independent candidates supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) emerged victorious in the National Assembly seats for Mardan. Mujahid Khan triumphed in NA-21, Atif Khan in NA-22, and N. Ali Muhammad Khan secured victory in A23.

Similarly, PTI-backed candidates celebrated success in all eight seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. The triumphant individuals include Zarshad Khan (PK-54), Tufail Anjum (PK-55), Amir Farzand (PK-56), Zahir Shah Toro (PK-57), Abdul Salam (PK-58), Tariq Mehmood Ariani (PK-59), Iftikhar Mashwani (PK-60), and Ehtesham Ali (PK-61).

The spotlight of the electoral triumph fell on the National Assembly Constituency NA-22, where PTI-supported candidate Atif Khan secured a significant victory, defeating ANP’s prominent leader and former Chief Minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti by a substantial margin. Responding to his defeat, Amir Haider Khan Hoti announced his resignation from the position of senior vice president of the party, sharing the news on his social media account.

Amir Haider Khan Hoti had previously served as the elected member of the National Assembly for NA-22 Constituency for two consecutive terms and had also achieved success in the Provincial Assembly Elections for PK-57 Constituency thrice.

Reflecting on the 2018 general elections, Mardan witnessed the victory of PTI in six provincial assembly seats and two national assembly seats. Subsequently, PTI candidate Abd-ul-Salam clinched success in the by-election following Amir Haider Khan Hoti’s departure from the provincial assembly constituency, leading to PTI’s control over seven provincial assembly seats.

It’s noteworthy that Mardan is associated with three senators from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, including Senator Dr. Mehrtaj Roghani, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, and Senator Salim Rehman. The comprehensive success of PTI in Mardan reshapes the political landscape of the district, marking a significant milestone in its electoral history.