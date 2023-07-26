Gaya Prasad Thomas, the father of Anju, who arrived late from India, expressed his disappointment in an interview with Indian media, stating, “She ran away leaving her two children and husband behind, without considering them. If she wanted to do that, she should have divorced her first husband first. Now she is dead to us.”

Thomas further emphasized that he would not request the Indian government to bring his daughter back from Pakistan, adding, “My only wish is for her to remain in Pakistan and face the consequences of her actions.”

Concerning the future of Anju’s children and her husband, he expressed deep concern about their well-being, as his 13-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son have been greatly affected by the situation.

It is important to note that Anju arrived in Pakistan on Monday to meet her friend Nasrullah. However, she followed all the legal procedures and received formal authorization from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for her visit.

On Tuesday, Malakand Division DIG Nasir Mehmood Sati confirmed the marriage of Anju and Nasrullah, stating that the Indian woman converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima.

