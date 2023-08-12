A. Mohmand

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar hails from the picturesque region of Muslim Bagh in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah district. Born in 1971, his roots trace back to the Kan Mehtarzai area and the Kakar tribe, renowned among the Pashtuns.

His academic journey began in a private school in Quetta, where he received his primary education. During his formative years, he also embarked on an educational odyssey at Cadet College Kohat, progressing until the intermediate level. However, the unfortunate demise of his father prompted his return to his ancestral land, where he pursued his educational aspirations.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s dedication led him to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Balochistan. Displaying an insatiable thirst for knowledge, he furthered his academic pursuits by acquiring degrees in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Quetta.

In addition to his academic achievements, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has actively engaged in security workshops at the prestigious National Defense University. His linguistic versatility is equally impressive, as he is proficient in languages such as Pashto, English, Persian, Balochi, Urdu, and Brahvi.

Notably, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar possesses a profound understanding of the multifaceted challenges confronting Balochistan. His intellectual acumen and visionary thinking have garnered recognition from esteemed domestic and foreign institutions, including renowned names like Harvard and Brussels. This accolade underscores his pivotal role as a beacon of intellectual prowess within the nation and beyond.

A Glimpse into the Political Journey of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, a prominent figure within the Balochistan Awami Party, emerged as a senator in the year 2018, assuming pivotal roles such as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Parliamentary Resources. His contributions extended to active participation in the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Parliamentary Affairs, marking his presence in significant legislative arenas.

Intriguingly, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s foray into the spotlight of Balochistan’s political landscape commenced in 2008. Prior to this, he resided in the United Kingdom as an overseas Pakistani. His political journey initiated with his candidacy in the National Assembly election from Quetta, representing the ticket of the Muslim League-Q. Despite a valiant effort, his debut resulted in a second-place finish. A subsequent pivot saw him joining the ranks of PML-N, where his engagement remained fervent.

From 2015 to 2017, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar assumed the role of spokesperson for the former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri. A pivotal chapter emerged at the beginning of 2018, marked by his instrumental involvement in the movement aimed at unseating the PML-N government in Balochistan. He played a key role in the no-confidence motion against Nawab Zehri, later aligning with Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. In 2018, bolstered by Quddus Bizenjo’s support, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar secured the position of senator as an independent candidate.

His trajectory led him to become the primary spokesperson of the Balochistan Awami Party in the same year, standing as one of the party’s founding leaders. It is noteworthy that Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar maintains a close association with Jam Kamal, and a recent political rendezvous featured PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Beyond regional borders, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has played a dynamic role not only in the realm of Balochistan’s politics but also on the national and international stages. Regarded as a potent advocate for Balochistan’s interests, his diplomatic endeavors have harnessed a robust movement to project a positive and supportive image of the state on the global platform. In doing so, he effectively countered negative and unfounded propaganda propagated by anti-state elements abroad.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s eloquent articulation has yielded tangible outcomes, ushering in favorable shifts in the international community’s stance towards the Balochistan government. His far-reaching influence spans across nations, with visits to the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, and Australia, further solidifying his role as a formidable figure in the pursuit of Balochistan’s interests on the global stage.

Tracing the Legacy of Caretaker Prime Ministers in Pakistan

The annals of Pakistan’s political history reveal a series of caretaker prime ministers who have shouldered the responsibility of steering the nation during critical junctures. These interim leaders, entrusted with the task of maintaining stability and ensuring fair elections, have left an indelible mark on the course of the nation’s governance.

In the annals of August 1990, Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi etched his name as the pioneer of caretaker prime ministers in Pakistan. A pivotal figure, he assumed the mantle at a crucial crossroads, setting the precedent for subsequent caretaker leaders. April 1993 witnessed the ascent of Balkh Sher Mazari as the second caretaker prime minister, followed by Moinuddin Ahmad Qureshi in July of the same year, marking the third chapter in the saga.

The tapestry of caretaker leadership further unfolded as Malik Meraj Khalid took the reins in November 1996, followed by Mian Muhammad Soomro’s stewardship in November 2007. Mir Hazar Khan Khoso contributed to this narrative by becoming the sixth caretaker prime minister in March 2013, steering the nation towards a new horizon.

A defining moment emerged in May 2018 when Justice Nasir Ulmik assumed the role of caretaker prime minister, adding a new chapter to Pakistan’s legacy of interim leadership.

Notably, the current juncture witnesses the ascension of Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan. His commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring a transparent electoral process underscores the pivotal role of caretaker leaders in the nation’s governance.

Moreover, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s tenure also carries a significant historical resonance for Balochistan, as he becomes the second caretaker prime minister hailing from the province. The footsteps of Balkh Sher Mazari, the country’s second caretaker prime minister, resonated with the same soil, highlighting the province’s integral role in Pakistan’s caretaker legacy.

