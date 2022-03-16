Waqasur Rehman

Reports regarding irregularities in appointment of teachers from funds executed through parent teachers’ councils (PTCs) have stirred a controversy in Khyber district.

These funds are used to repairs and other minor needs of the schools and managed by a committee of the parents and teachers called the PTC.

Education department has released the PTC funds to the Khyber district schools like other districts. Authorities decided to appoint contract teachers using the PTC funds to provide teaching opportunities to educated local youth. Many of the local schools have also appointed youth through an appointment process.

On the other hand, some local groups have alleged education officials adjusted their blue eyed boys in the contractual hiring for the teachers.

Besides, some applicants alleged that despite their having higher qualifications, less qualified people were hired for the teaching positions. On the other hand, some other applicants alleged that the district education office even denied receiving their applications.

Besides, reports of misuse of powers and bribery were also doing the rounds in the districts against education department officials.

Sadiq Afridi, a representative of Kukikel Youth Alliance alleged that people from remote areas were posted to schools instead of posting local teachers. He said that applications of several youth who had applied for jobs in their localities were turned down.

He said that appointment of people from other areas in his locality school was violation of his rights.

Education department rejects the allegations

On the other hand, the district education office rejected the allegations. The office said that the applications for the positions were submitted online under the direct supervision of education department secretariat.

The department said that applicants were alerted by the secretariat about their application status and district office had nothing to do with the whole process.

It said that the applicants were called for interview and some of those who made mistake in submission of application or other errors might not have been shortlisted for interviews.