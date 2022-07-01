Tayyab Muhammadzai

A petitioner has challenged the appointment of over 400 nurses in the merged districts at the Peshawar High Court.

The petitioner, Amanullah a resident of South Waziristan has made the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, secretary health, director general health and director general for merged areas respondents. The petitioner has prayed the court to declare June 27, 2022 appointment of over 400 nurses in the region and instead maintain the previous list issued on September 8, 2021.

The court is likely take up hearing over next few days.

The petitioner has stated that the health department had on October 24, 2020 issued an advertisement for the appointment of male and female nurses in merged districts. According to this advert, 100 posts of nurses were meant for Bajaur, five for Mohmand, 95 for Khyber, four for Orakzai, 105 for Kurram, 68 for North Waziristan and 103 others for South Waziristan.

The petitioner said that he had also applied for a nurse post from South Waziristan district and had also cleared interview.

He said that a merit list issued on September 8, 2021 placed him on no 329. However, he added that another merit list issued on June 27, 2022 ignored candidates from the merge districts.

The petitioner has stated that merit was violated in the entire process by making political appointments. He said that only 41 candidates from merged districts have been appointed against these posts and it was grave injustice to the thousands of jobless youths of war torn region.

On the other hand, figures released by the former federal minister Noorul Haq Qadri on social media, put the number of total vacancies at 481.

Out of this, 440 non-locals have been selected against 41 from merged districts.

The breakdown showed that two nurses have been hired from South Waziristan, one each from Mohmand and North Waziristan, seven from Kurram, three each from Orakzai and Bajaur and 24 from Bajaur.

On the other hand, social media activists and journalists from merged districts have also criticized the appointment of outsiders on merged areas quota.

Nabi Jan Orakzai, a journalist from Kurram on a social media post termed this a grave injustice with the merged districts people.

He also criticized the Mr Qadri and said that instead of making fool of tribesmen should take up this issue with PTI chief Imran Khan.

He said that KP chief minister Mahmood Khan has appointed a large number of nurses from his native Swat which was an injustice to the merged areas.

He demanded the federal and KP government to keep those promises they had made to tribesmen at the time of merger.

Sajjad Ahmad Mehsud, a lawyer from South Waziristan said that ignoring local candidates in appointment was a violation of laws and constitution.

He said that a large number of tribal youths like Amanullah were forced out of merit lists without any justification.

He said that legally locals were preferred for such appointments instead of non-locals.