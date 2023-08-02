In preparation for the by-local elections in Tehsil Mathra of Peshawar and Tehsil Havelian of Abbottabad, the Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to engage the services of the army as a quick response force. The by-elections are being conducted to fill vacant seats due to the unfortunate demise of the chairman in both tehsils.

A meeting was held at the Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the arrangements for the by-elections. The meeting was chaired by the Secretary of the Election Commission, Umar Hameed Khan. It was attended by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Local Government Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inspector General of Police, and the Provincial Election Commissioner, among others.

Also Read: Tragedy in Panjkora River: Four Lives Lost

During the meeting, the Provincial Election Commissioner informed that the Returning Officers have released the list of polling stations, and the printing of ballot papers has been completed, with election symbols allotted to the candidates.

To ensure law and order during the elections, the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Inspector General of Police provided a briefing on security measures. They highlighted security concerns in the specified areas and stated that police and army troops would be deployed to maintain a peaceful environment during the election.

The Election Commission has already sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior requesting the deployment of the army, which will act as a quick response force for these elections.

It is noteworthy that polling in both constituencies is scheduled for Sunday, August 6. The Election Commission is making concerted efforts to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process for the citizens.

Hits: 0