The Anti-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully apprehended two suspects implicated in the murder of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s security officer in Malakand.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, DIG Imran Shahid of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided details of the incident that occurred on February 17. Inspector Wakil Khan, a special branch official and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s security officer, was fatally shot in Dargai, District Malakand.

According to the CTD DIG, the main suspects in the incident, Liaqatullah, and Mujeebullah, were apprehended from the Barawal area of Upper Dir. The victims, Inspector Wakil Khan, his two sons Farhan and Ayan, along with relative Naseeb Khan, were riding a motorcycle in their native Haryankot Dargai when they were pursued by unknown assailants on motorcycles. The attackers opened fire indiscriminately at Hero Shah Chowk, Haryankot Dargai, resulting in serious injuries to Inspector Wakil Khan, Naseeb Khan, and the two children.

Tragically, Inspector Wakil Khan and Naseeb Khan succumbed to their injuries and lost their lives during the journey to Dargai Hospital. The two surviving injured were subsequently transferred from Dargai Hospital to Mardan and later to Peshawar for further medical attention.

Following the incident, a case was filed at the CTD Bajaur police station on the complaint of Bakhtawar Khan, the deceased Wakil Khan’s brother. A specialized team, led by SPCTD District Bajaur, was formed to investigate the case.

This dedicated team successfully arrested the main suspects, Liaqatullah alias Mujahid and Mujeebullah, residents of Babagan Haryankot Dargai. The murder weapon, ammunition, and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

During a brief interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, citing religious hatred and a personal grudge as the motives. Further revelations are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

The DIG disclosed that the accused targeted Wakil Khan due to religious differences, as the accused belonged to Ahle Hadith, while the inspector was affiliated with Ahle Sunnah Wal Jamaat. Additionally, it was revealed that the arrested suspects have connections to terrorist organizations.