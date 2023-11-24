Rifaqatullah Razarwal

Recently granted bail by an anti-corruption court, former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser faced a re-arrest by Charsadda police in connection with cases linked to May 9. Following the arrest, he underwent a medical examination at Charsadda District Headquarters Hospital before appearing in the Anti-Terrorism Court.

The medical evaluation by a team of three doctors revealed minor chest and throat discomfort for Asad Qaiser, with his blood pressure noted as normal. The examination also identified a faulty sphygmomanometer in the hospital’s emergency, which was promptly replaced by the management.

Senior Special Judge of Swabi, Babar Ali Khan, had granted bail to Asad Qaiser on charges related to financial irregularities in equipment procurement at Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi. However, he was re-arrested by a joint team of Swabi and Charsadda police on accusations of involvement in incidents of arson, sedition, disturbance of peace, and terrorism on May 9.

Charsadda police registered 14 sections, including 120B, 121A, 122, 123A, 124A, 436, 144, 145, 147, 148, 149, 341, 16 MPO, and 7 under ATA against Asad Qaiser at Parang Police Station. Following the district headquarters hospital examination, Asad Qaiser, in a brief media interaction, alleged that the Muslim League-N and Nawaz Sharif are orchestrating activities against PTI workers. Despite the challenging political environment, he asserted a commitment to political struggle in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

In response, Muslim League-N Charsadda President Mian Humayun Shah denied PML-N’s involvement in PTI’s legal troubles, questioning the basis of Asad Qaiser’s accusations. Humayun emphasized that PML-N won the 2018 elections but faced alleged rigging that brought PTI to power. He challenged the corruption cases filed by PTI against PML-N, asserting people’s desire for Mian Nawaz Sharif’s return to the prime ministerial role.

Asad Qaiser was remanded to Mardan Central Jail for 14 days by District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zeb. Notably, his initial arrest on November 3, charged with causing damage to the national exchequer through irregularities at Gajju Khan Medical College, led to his subsequent petition in the Peshawar High Court seeking details of pending cases and inquiries for legal recourse.