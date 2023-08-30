The Asia Cup One-Day Cricket Tournament is set to kick off today in Pakistan. The inaugural match will witness a clash between Pakistan and Nepal teams in Multan. Adding to the excitement, a vibrant opening ceremony was scheduled at Multan Stadium to mark the beginning of the tournament.

Pakistani songstress Aima Baig and Nepalese vocalist Trishala Gurung captivated the audience with their enchanting performances. The gates of Multan Stadium opened at 11:30 a.m., followed by a spectacular fireworks display after the opening ceremony.

The curtain-raiser match of the Asia Cup, featuring Pakistan and Nepal, was slated to commence at 2:30 PM. Meanwhile, Pakistan unveiled its playing eleven for the inaugural match against Nepal, incorporating three changes in the lineup.

Saud Shakeel, Wasim Jr., and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf would be replaced by Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

The Pakistani team for the opening match comprises Captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

