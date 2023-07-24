Abdul Hadi, another police officer injured in the attack on the Khyber Bara Tehsil compound, tragically succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital’s intensive care ward.

This marks the fourth day since the attack on Thursday, during which four officials were already killed, and today, Abdul Hadi lost his life due to the severity of his injuries.

The assailants initiated the attack with gunfire and then triggered two explosions within the compound, followed by heavy firing in the area. The violent incident resulted in seven additional injuries.

Also Read: Educational Freedom in Islamic Countries: Contrasting Afghanistan’s Approach

It is worth noting that just two days before this tragic event, eight security forces were injured in a suicide blast near FC’s vehicle in the Hayatabad Phase 6 area of Peshawar.

Furthermore, the day before that incident, two policemen were killed, and two others were injured in a shooting targeting the policemen stationed at the gate of Peshawar Regi Model Town.

Hits: 4