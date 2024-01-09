In Bannu, an unidentified armed assailant targeted police personnel responsible for securing a polio vaccination team, resulting in the tragic loss of two officers’ lives and injuring two others.

Concurrently, reports indicate that one of the attackers sustained injuries during the police’s retaliatory response.

The incident unfolded in the Teri Ram area of the Meeryan police station. The victims, Sikander Khan and Fayaz-ud-Din from the Quick Response Force (QRF) were martyred during the attack. The bodies of the martyrs and the injured were promptly transported to DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, the wounded assailant managed to escape, seeking refuge in a nearby house. At the latest update, an ongoing exchange of gunfire persists between the police and the assailant.