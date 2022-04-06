Mehrab Shah Afridi

Pakistani authorities have banned the arrival of Afghans without valid passports and visas.

On the other hand, an office setup to verify the Pakistani and Afghan identity cards at the border crossing has also been shuttered some days back.

These decisions are causing great problems to Afghans visitors, many of the patients, seeking medical treatment.

However, authorities have put up banners at the Torkham border crossing, which stated that travel to Afghanistan on Tazkira or Afghan identity card has been banned.

“No one going to Afghanistan on Tazkira should come to the Torkham,” it said.

On the other hand, locals said that they were worried about the new policy as they had relations on both sides of the border. “This new policy was causing problems for us,” they said.

The new policy is also causing serious issues for the Afghans. They said that in the current situation it was next to impossible for Afghans to get Pakistani visa. “Pakistan being a brotherly Islamic country should not treat us this way,” they said.

On the other hand, sources said that Afghans should have to enter Pakistan will full documentation.

“Arrival on passports and visas at Torkham border will be easier for citizens of both countries,” they said. In addition to this, they said that it will also improve the law and order situation.

They said that Afghans have to make passports and visas to enter Pakistan and should not bother to come to Torkham on Tazkira.

They said that this decision has been taken in national interest and it will improve law and order situation. Besides, no one will allowed to enter Pakistan without passport.