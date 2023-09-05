In Bannu, the leader of the Awami National Party, Sher Wali Baghi, fell victim to gunfire from unidentified assailants.

The incident unfolded near the Engineering University. Upon receiving the report, police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting Baghi’s body to the DHQ.

Police have secured the area, and a thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway.

In a separate tragic event, two brothers lost their lives in a targeted attack in North Waziristan. Sources indicate that unknown individuals opened fire in the Khaisur Kokarkarwam area of Mir Ali.

The hail of bullets claimed the lives of Saifullah and Rehmanullah, with both bodies subsequently transferred to Mir Ali Hospital.

