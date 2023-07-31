The death toll from the tragic Bajaur blast, which targeted a JUI-F workers’ convention, has tragically risen to 45, with 78 people sustaining injuries in the devastating explosion that occurred yesterday.

According to sources, 33 individuals are currently receiving treatment at Taimargarh DHQ, while 12 injured victims have been transported to Peshawar for urgent medical attention. Additionally, 11 others are under medical care in Bajaur Khar.

Among the deceased are prominent figures, including Maulana Ziaullah Jan, the Ameer of JUI Tehsil Khar, and Hamidullah Haqqani, General Secretary of Nawagai Tehsil. The blast also left Geo News cameraman Samiullah severely injured.

Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) for the Bajaur blast has been registered at CTD Bajaur police station, naming an unknown assailant in the complaint filed against SHO Khar, Niaz Muhammad. The FIR includes charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and other relevant provisions related to the explosion.

An inquiry team has been established to investigate the tragic incident, and they have already visited the site of the blast to collect evidence and record statements from the injured.

The bomb disposal unit has also concluded its investigation, revealing that the explosion was indeed a suicide attack. Approximately 12 kilograms of explosives were used in the devastating blast, and ball bearings were recovered from the crime scene. It was determined that high-explosive material was employed in the attack.

DPO Nazir Khan has provided preliminary information, stating that the suicide bomber detonated himself near the stage, causing the catastrophic loss of lives and injuries. Authorities are continuing their efforts to gather all available evidence to understand the full extent of this tragedy and bring those responsible to justice.

