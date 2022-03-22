Rehman Wali Ehsas

Protesters in Bajaur district have announced to not celebrate the Pakistan Day celebration after registration of FIR against locals who had taken part in demonstration against prolonged power cuts.

Earlier on Monday, traders in the district’s second largest market, Inayat Qilla had staged a protest against prolonged power outages. The traders had burnt tyres and closed the main road for traffic. They said that there were eight thousand shops in the Inayat Qilla area; however, it had power for only three to four hours a day, badly disrupting the traffic.

The protesters also alleged that the Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company were supplying the power to marble units and flour mills, depriving general public of electricity.

However, police has registered FIR against eight persons including traders’ association president Imran Mahir.

Bajaur District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan said that FIR has been registered for closing the main road for more than eight hours at stretch. He said that the closure of road caused innumerable hardships to the general public.

Imran Mahir, the president of traders’ community said that the protest was their constitutional right. He said that the registration of the FIR against them was uncalled for.

He said that they will hoist black flags on March 23 and observe a shutter down in protest against registration of the FIR.

On sub-divisional engineer Bajaur Gul Muhammad said that domestic and industrial feeders were supplying powers to the local electricity consumers.

He said that domestic feeder provided electricity for six hours a day while the industrial feeder for about 16 hours a day.

However, he said that without the installation of meters, the electricity transmission system of the district was incomplete. Besides, he said that they have also held talks with the relevant authorities regarding this issue.

“Meterization of the Khar sub division has been sanctioned while Nawagai will also be approved soon,” he said. He said that installation of meters will ensure uninterrupted electricity to the general public.