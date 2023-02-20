Iqbal Kakar

Arman Khan, a resident of Gormi village Loralai district of Balochistan, is standing pensively in the noise of a watermill he runs.

Arman has lost his home as well as large tract of agricultural land to the last year floods.

He told TNN that these days he works as laborer and earns up to Rs 500 per day.

However, he said that it was difficult for his 10 members’ family on this meager income. “I even cannot purchase flour for my family in this pay,” he said.

He said that last summer rains and floods destroyed his home and farming and now he has been forced to work as laborer.

Arman said that now price of a bag of flour has gone up to Rs 7,000 and it is really difficult for me to bear the expenses of the family.

“I have a large family to feed and finding it difficult to meet their needs,” he said.

Karam Khan, a resident of Pathan Kot also facing situation similar to Arman.

He said that for past three days, they have been unable to prepare wheat bread in his home.

Karam said that they have been borrowing flour from neighbors and now stressed over what to do in future. “Last year floods destroyed my agricultural land and all assets,” he said

He said that even if he borrows from neighbors they also demand repayment a few days later.

“I have no means to repay their debts,” he said.

Balochistan government’s stance

On the other hand, provincial minister for food Zamrak Khan in a press conference said that the last year flood and resultant destruction of wheat stocks, led to the flour crisis.

He said that Balochistan government purchased 296,000 tonnes of wheat last year, which they stored in their stocks. The minister said that a large portion of stored wheat was destroyed. In addition to this, stocks of local hoarders as well as the farmers were also destroyed due to the floods.

“Destruction of store flour led to the commodity shortages,” he said.

Besides, the minister had also stated that provincial government has no resources to ensure subsidized flour to masses. He also said that other federating units were also ready to help the province in this regard.

Besides, he also feared that the flour prices may further go up in next two months.

Hits: 2