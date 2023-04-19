Armed and masked men have carried out a brazen bank robbery in Miranshah Bazar, North Waziristan. The robbers allegedly made off with up to one crore rupees from a private bank near Pakistan Market Miranshah.

According to police officials, the incident occurred when three masked assailants arrived in a vehicle and entered the bank. They took the staff hostage and robbed the bank of around one crore rupees before making their escape.

The bank manager, Fayyaz Ali Shah, reported that the robbers were armed and masked, and they made a swift escape after the heist.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and DPO North Waziristan, Salim Riaz, has assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon.

This robbery follows another incident in Dera Ismail Khan where police successfully recovered a kidnapped bargain dealer and arrested three suspects, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Counter Terrorism Department in DI Khan, in connection with the kidnapping for ransom.

