PESHAWAR: Militants holed up inside a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in Bannu district were killed in a security forces operation on Tuesday.

Official sources said that search and clearance operation was in process in after the elimination of militants.

The militants had taken the staff of CTD compound Bannu hostage on Sunday.

On the other hand, sources said that district administration has closed schools and imposed emergency at hospitals. Similarly, mobile services have also been shut down in the area.

On the other hand, militants attacked a police station in South Waziristan district and managed to escape with arms and police mobile.

DPO South Waziristan said that armed men entered the police station Wana after attacking it with rocket launchers and took the staff and SHO hostage.

The attackers later took away the arms and ammunition of the police station as well as the police mobile. A police constable identified as Ilyas Mehsud was injured in the incident.

DPO said that an unidentified militant was killed by police firing. FC personnel have taken control of police station after the militants left.

