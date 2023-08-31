Eight security personnel lost their lives, and 17 others sustained injuries in a tragic suicide attack targeting security forces within the Jani Khel region of Bannu.

Reportedly, a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle detonated himself at the Mali Khel checkpoint. Consequently, an army convoy was struck by the blast as it traversed the checkpoint.

According to reliable sources within the security sector, the explosion claimed the lives of 8 security personnel instantly, while 17 others were wounded by the impact.

Both the deceased and the injured have been swiftly transported to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for necessary medical attention.

Sources further indicate that following the distressing incident, security forces swiftly cordoned off the affected area and initiated a proactive rescue operation.

