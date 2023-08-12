Following consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader Raja Riaz at the Prime Minister House, a decision has been reached to appoint Anwar ul Haq Kakar, a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), as the Caretaker Prime Minister. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after the meeting, departed for Lahore.

Opposition Leader Raja Riaz confirmed the selection of Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar as the Caretaker Prime Minister during a media briefing after his discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both leaders have reached an agreement on this decision, which has also been endorsed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through his signature.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s name has been finalized as the Caretaker Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the opposition leader for his collaboration in the consultation process and commended his leadership during the past 16 months.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, a member of the Balochistan Awami Party, was elected as a senator in 2018.

It is worth noting that President Dr. Arif Alvi had written to both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, urging them to nominate the Caretaker Prime Minister by August 12. The Constitution stipulates that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition propose the name of the caretaker prime minister within three days of the National Assembly’s dissolution.

