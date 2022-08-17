Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE)Peshawar has announced the results of Annual Examination for Secondary School Certificate Part-II for the year 2022.

Faryal Rashid and Muzna Alam from Science group have secured the overall first position with 1089 marks out of 1100. Maryam Bibi, Mashal Subhan and Syed Hamad Ali Shah Secured second position with 1088 marks whereas Dur Marjan, Zarlakht, Fatima Zarlal and Kanwal Akhtar have clinched third position with 1087 marks. Similarly, from the humanities group, Saira Gul has secured the first position with 1043 marks whereas Hafiza Umama Syed and Syeda Haleema Masaud stood at second and third position with 1030 and 1004 marks respectively. A total of 80044 students appeared in the examinations out of which 67246 students were declared successful. The overall pass percentage received at 84.

A formal ceremony to this connection was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as a chief guest. Provincial Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Chairman Peshawar, Swat and Mardan boards and position holder students alongwith their teachers and parents attended the ceremony.

The chief minister on the occasion awarded shields and cash prizes to the position holders of Peshawar board. He also distributed medals and other prizes amongst the position holders of the Annual Examinations for SSC and Inter for the year 2020 and 2021 under the Swat board.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister felicitated the position holders, their parents, teachers and school administrations and said that these children are our future and we are going all out to enable them to compete with the children of other countries. “Education is the most important sector for our government because the future of our coming generation depends on it”, he said and added that the provincial government was taking integrated steps to revolutionize the sector of education. He said that launching of second shift in the government schools was the most important step of incumbent provincial government which has resulted in positive impacts on education system.

Touching upon the other initiatives taken by his government, he said that billions of rupees had been spent on providing missing facilities and new furniture in the government schools.

Besides solarization of schools was also in progress whereas important functions of education department were being digitized. The chief minister has also directed the board administrations to take steps for the digitization of the services of their respective boards in order to facilitate the students.

He said that the matter with regard to give the status of mother board to BISE Peshawar was also under consideration adding that the establishment of mother board would be helpful to create uniformity in the exam system across the province. Provincial Minister for education Shahram Khan Tarakai and others also addressed the ceremony.

