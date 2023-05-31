Abdul Sattar

In a significant development, the Special Anti-Terrorism Court in Mardan has delivered its verdict in a high-profile blasphemy case, sentencing the accused to death after being found guilty. Alongside the death penalty, the culprit has also been handed down a five-year prison term under two separate provisions.

According to the prosecutor, the incident took place on February 13, 2017, when a 36-year-old individual named Irfan, son of Gul Bahader, allegedly proclaimed prophethood through a loudspeaker in Gali Bagh, an urban area of Mardan.

Subsequently, two days later, the police apprehended him and filed multiple charges against him, including the offense of blasphemy.

On Wednesday, Judge Khalid Khan Kotarpan of Special Anti-Terrorism Court No. 2 in Mardan pronounced the accused guilty of blasphemy and sentenced him to death. Additionally, a fine of four lakh rupees was imposed on him.

In two other related cases, the court handed down a five-year imprisonment term and imposed fines of 80,000 rupees each.

It is worth recalling that on May 6, during a political party protest in Sawaldher, a suburb of Mardan, a local resident was tragically killed on allegations of blasphemy. This case has sparked widespread attention and debate regarding blasphemy laws in the country.

