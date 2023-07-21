Saeed Badshah Mohmand

The body of a 12-year-old boy, Zohaib, who was allegedly stabbed to death, has been recovered in Mohmand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the DPO of Mohmand, the boy’s body was found in the Kandaro Mansoor Kor area of Safi Tehsil. There were reports on social media that unknown suspects had removed the kid’s kidney after killing him, but the post-mortem report confirmed that the child’s kidneys were intact, and there was no evidence of sexual violence.

The murder weapon, a household knife, was recovered from the crime scene. Zohaib’s body was found in a nearby ‘hujra’, as stated by the child’s grandmother.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown accused, and the police have initiated an investigation with the family and neighbors.

In response to the incident, the Mohmand political alliance and local elders protested and closed the Peshawar Bajaur highway to all traffic. The protesters demanded the swift arrest of the accused.

Mir Afzal Mohmand, president of the Mohmand Welfare Organization, highlighted that such incidents of child killings have occurred in Tehsil Safi, Halimzai, and Pindialai before and after the FATA merger. These incidents lead to conflicts and resentment among relatives and neighbors. Targeting children in such incidents goes against tribal customs and fosters fear of further bloodshed.

