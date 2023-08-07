Muzzamil Dawar

In North Waziristan, a tragic bomb blast claimed two lives on Monday.

According to official sources, a bomb detonated near a bomb disposal squad team in the Sidgai area of Ghulam Khan Tehsil. Regrettably, a husband and wife passing by lost their lives in the explosion, while the disposal squad team, fortunately, remained unharmed.

The blast occurred as the bomb disposal squad was meticulously inspecting the area. Following the incident, security forces swiftly cordoned off the vicinity and launched a search operation.

Simultaneously, in Tehsil Mir Ali of North Waziristan, militants of unknown identity targeted a bridge with explosives.

Sources revealed that Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were planted in an under-construction bridge in the village of Khadi, causing extensive damage to the newly constructed structure.

