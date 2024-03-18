Following mortar attacks originating from Afghanistan on the border area of Borki in Kurram district, reciprocal firing has erupted on both sides of the Afghan border, prompting people to commence migration from the affected regions.

Eyewitnesses reported an unwarranted mortar attack this morning from Afghanistan’s Paktia province onto the border area of Pakistan. Three shells were launched, one landing perilously close to a government school. Additionally, a general store and a saw machine suffered damage, although fortunately, no casualties were reported.

In the wake of the incident, High School Borki was shuttered due to apprehensions of further assaults. Recent updates indicate that bilateral firing has ensued along the Pakistan-Afghan border post-incident, with tribal militia mobilizing to reinforce the security forces. Both sides are employing heavy weaponry and automatic firearms in the exchange.

Jalal Bangash, a prominent leader of the Tori Bangash tribes, has vehemently denounced the unprovoked attack from Afghanistan, stressing the imperative need to avert such incursions onto Pakistani territory in the future.

Resident Malik Nazir, hailing from the border area of Borki, revealed that many people have initiated migration from both sides of the border areas in response to the escalating tensions.