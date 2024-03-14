Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to address several crucial matters, including the province’s outstanding dues owed by the federal government and its share in various federal transfers.

The discussion also encompassed law and order concerns, administrative affairs, and the challenges of electricity and gas load shedding during Suhoor and Iftar hours across the province.

Political analysts perceive this meeting as a significant effort towards fostering unity across Pakistan. There is growing recognition that collaborative action, rather than discord, is imperative for addressing the nation’s challenges effectively.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, accompanied by Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, briefed the media. He emphasized the productive nature of the discussions, highlighting the Prime Minister’s full support and commitment to addressing the province’s outstanding financial obligations.

Expressing pragmatism, Chief Minister Gandapur acknowledged the country’s current economic constraints. While refraining from unrealistic demands on the federal government, he reiterated his administration’s commitment to advocating for the province’s rights and addressing the populace’s concerns.

Chief Minister Gandapur underscored the province’s role in contributing essential resources, such as oil, gas, and electricity, to the national grid. He expressed satisfaction that these resources are being utilized for the nation’s benefit and affirmed the province’s continued cooperation in this regard.

Recent remarks by a former caretaker provincial finance minister highlighted the province’s substantial outstanding debt to the federal government, primarily in electricity payments dating back to 1992, with additional monthly royalties owed.

Reflecting on the provincial government’s performance, Chief Minister Gandapur commended the initiatives undertaken by the second caretaker government, foreseeing their long-term benefits for the province.

Political analyst Mahmood Jan Babar commented on the broader implications of this meeting, suggesting a concerted effort towards national unity. He emphasized the potential positive outcomes for the province, particularly in terms of its electricity revenue.

Babar noted that improved relations with the federal government could lead to increased provincial shares in the National Finance Commission (NFC) awards and enhanced profitability in the electricity sector. He also highlighted the potential for regional development initiatives, such as the completion of infrastructure projects like the Chashma Right Bank Canal.

In conclusion, he emphasized the importance of collaboration between provincial and federal authorities, suggesting that cooperation could lead to significant advancements and promising prospects for the province’s future