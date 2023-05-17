Bilal Yasir

Three brothers have been arrested by the police in the Bajaur tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the honor killing of their sister. The victim, a mother of six, went missing during the month of Ramadan, prompting her husband, Noor Khan, to file a First Information Report (FIR) at Khar police station, accusing his brothers-in-law of imprisoning her.

The deceased woman had previously been divorced and was living in the same house with her children. Later, she remarried a man named Noor Khan and gave birth to a daughter. SHO Police Station Khar, Saeed ur Rehman, revealed that her brothers discovered the secret marriage and subsequently confined her to a room in their house, where she was ultimately killed and clandestinely buried.

Also Read: Dir Upper: Missing Woman Suspected to Have Been Abducted by Jinn

Initially denying any involvement in their sister’s disappearance, the three brothers were taken into custody by the police. However, during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, disclosing that they had murdered her and buried her secretly.

After an extensive search, the police discovered the victim’s lifeless body. She had been shot and buried in a concealed location. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the three brothers were apprehended on charges of murder.

During the investigation, the police also reached out to the woman’s first husband, who confirmed that he had divorced her three years ago and left her with the children. It is suspected that the woman’s remarriage without her brothers’ consent brought shame upon the family, leading to her tragic fate.

An anonymous local source revealed that the victim had previously been held captive by her brothers and confined to a room. They had demanded that she leave her second husband, and when she refused, they resorted to taking her life.

According to police records, Bajaur has witnessed 14 cases of honor killings in the past five years. In 2019, there were two incidents, followed by three in 2020, six in 2021, two in 2022, and three honor killings reported so far in 2023.

Local police urged the elders and scholars of the area to play a crucial role in preventing such heinous crimes by raising awareness and informing the community. Collaborative efforts are necessary to successfully combat these incidents.

Following the merger of FATA, the police department has extended its reach to Bajaur tribal district. The integration of former Khashadars and Levies officers into the police force, along with continuous training, has bolstered their capacity to prevent and solve crimes.

Hits: 0