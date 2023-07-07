Nabi Jan Orakzai

Today, people around the world, including Pakistan, are celebrating Eid-ul-Ghadeer with devotion and respect. In the tribal district of Karam, this festival is also celebrated by the Shia community residing in the area.

Many people are curious about the significance and background of Eid Ghadeer in Islam. Allama Ghafoor Haidari, Khatib Jamia Masjid Ali Zai in Tribal District Kurram, explains that during the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) last Hajj pilgrimage, as he was returning to Medina, he gathered all the companions at Ghadeer Khum. It was there that he delivered a sermon, stating that Hazrat Ali (may God be pleased with him) is his successor and master.

Ghadeer refers to an area between Madinah and Makkah, while Khum means a well in Arabic. Following this sermon, the companions congratulated Hazrat Ali (RA) and expressed their happiness.

Also Read: Justice Served: Death and Life Sentences in Kohat Rape Case

Allama Ghafoor Haidari further explains that since then, Shia Muslims celebrate Eid Ghadir every year with devotion and respect. However, there is no authentic hadith or reference regarding whether Hazrat Ali (RA) and other Ahl al-Bayt celebrated this festival during their lifetime.

On the other hand, Maulana Bakhtiar Ahmad from Lower Kurram states that Eid Ghadeer is not celebrated by Ahl as-Sunnat (Sunnis) because the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) taught two Eids: Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.

He refers to Muhammad Idris Kandhalvi’s book, Seerat-e-Mustafa, which mentions that during the Prophet’s last Hajj, he addressed the companions at Ghadeer Khum on the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah. He declared that those who consider him as their friend should also consider Hazrat Ali (RA) as their friend, and those who consider him as their enemy should also consider Hazrat Ali (RA) as their enemy.

According to Maulana Bakhtiar Ahmad, Hazrat Ali (RA), and other Ahl al-Bayt never celebrated the joy of Eid Ghadeer during their lifetime.

In Kurram, Shias celebrate Eid Ghadeer with enthusiasm and devotion. Like other festive occasions, people wear new clothes, exchange gifts, and greet each other. Special food is prepared in homes to mark the celebration.

Shadab Hussain from Parachinar shares that they make extensive preparations for Eid Ghadir. They apply henna on their hands, wear new clothes and shoes, and exchange congratulations and greetings. Various kinds of delicious food are also prepared at home to enhance the festive spirit.

Imtiaz Hussain, a school principal in Kurram, expresses his happiness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Ghadeer. He mentions that this day holds significance as it commemorates the Prophet’s sermon about Hazrat Ali (RA). People dress in new clothes and visit each other’s houses to exchange greetings and well wishes.

On the day of Eid-ul-Ghadeer, the district administration announced a public holiday in Kurram district, with government offices remaining closed throughout the district to mark the occasion.

Hits: 1