Akhtar Nazi belonging to Chagharzai area of Buner district bid adieu to her native village and shifted to Sawari area of the district along with her two daughters and two of her husband nieces.

They are now living in rented house in Sawari area of Buner. Her elder daughter is a student of class VI while the youngest is student of class Ist.

She said that education was the best gift parents can give to her daughters. Ms Naz said that left their house to impart better education to their daughters.

She said that her husband earns peanuts from freelancing and they struggle to meet the household expenses.

Ms Naz said they used to cut corners from the household expenses to the meet the education expenses of their children. “We are looking forward to their bright future,” she said.

Regarding her village she said that there was no high school for the girls in the neighborhood for the girls to study. She said the girls school in her village was located about 10 kilometers away from where they used to live.

Ms Naz said that it was not possible to walk the distance while there was no transport available. She said that due to this most of the girls used to quit education after class V while only rich were able to send their daughters to city and pay hefty sums for their stay in hostels.

Saeed Rasool Qureshi, a resident of Kanshal area of Chagharzai told TNN that her three nieces have gone to live in hostel in Sawari area for education.

He said that girls in their area only could study up to primary and take rest of the examination as private candidate. Mr Qureshi said that it was not possible for privately educated girls to pass today’s tests for employment.

He said that two of her nieces were studying in class VII while one was in ninth grade.

“It was a sacrifice for mother to separate her young daughters from her,” he said.

He demanded that government should setup schools in areas like Chagharzai to enable girls to education.

On the other hand, psychologists are of the view that staying away from parents can affect mental and physical wellbeing of children. Psychologists opine that children mental and physical growth takes places very rapidly at early age and lack of proper guidance and care in adolescence can affect their lives.

They also say that the staying away from parents can lead to inferiority complex among children.

What is even more worrying is that what those cannot afford to send their children to hostels were doing.

Omar Khan, a parent said that his daughter could not study beyond primary and he was unable to send to city’s school fearing public opinion. “I married her away at the age of 16 years,” Mr Khan said.

Single girls school for entire Chagharzai tehsil

There is only girls’ high school in Chagharzai tehsil which has a population of over 110,000.In addition to this, there are about 60,000 registered voters in the area.

PTI government is ruling the KP for past nine years and it could not set up even a single school in the area.

On the other hand, about 100 girls from the Chagharzai area are studying in four private schools of Sawari and living in hostels. Besides, several other families have also left their homes to be close to their families in Sawari.

When TNN approached the PK-21 MPA Syed Fakhr Jahan on this issue, refused to talk on the subject.

On the other KP Bureau of Statics figures show that over 91.41 per cent of children were enrolled in primary in 2020-21; however, enrolled ratio at middle, high and higher secondary level stood at 69 per cent. However, ratio of children completing academic year at primary level dropped to 56 per cent while 35 per cent at middle and high levels.

On the other hand, non-governmental organization claims that 1.8 million children were currently out of school in the province. Out of this, 64 per cent were females and 36 per cent boys.

Besides, up to 60 per cent of all high schools in the the province were of boys and only 40 per cent were of girls.