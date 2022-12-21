The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) inaugurated newly constructed pre-fabricated structure of basic health unit (BHU) Chagmalai in South Waziristan on Wednesday.

The BHU has been setup with the assistance of PRCS National Headquarters, Norwegian Red Cross and PRCS Merged Areas.

Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Chairman and PRCS Merged Areas chief Asif Khan Mehsud officially inaugurated the state-of-the-art BHU by cutting a ribbon.

Talking to the media persons Mr Laghari said that it was first visit of any PRCS chairman to the district.

My visit will focus on ensuring PRCS is helping out the conflicted areas through our movement partners, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman PRCS said that that the BHU building was constructed in Chagmalai at a cost of Rs 11 million and it had eight rooms to facilitate the local communities by the provision of free health services.

He said that male and female doctors, psychologists, LHVs, child facilitators, and hygiene promoters have been appointed for the best services.

“Free medicines, ambulance service, and a playground for children have also been constructed,” he said.

Besides, he said that BHU has been built on international standards. He said that more than 32,000 patients have been facilitated before the inauguration of the newly constructed building.

He said that PRCS was the only humanitarian organization that always highlighted and worked to alleviate human suffering through humanitarian responses.

He also said that the people of South Waziristan always have been affected by the instability while PRCS has been trying its best to provide the basic facilities at their doorstep.

On the other hand, Asif Khan Mehsud, Chairman of PRCS Merged Areas, while addressing the ceremony, said that psychologists have also been appointed in seven other PRCS-supported BHUs, including Chagmalai and Baloch Kot.

He also said that the provision of clean water and distribution of hygiene kits and well-chairs was in process.

Assistant Commissioner Serwakai Umar Khitab, tribal elders, and local communities also participated in the ceremony while the Maliks of the Chagmali appreciated the PRCS services.

