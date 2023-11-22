Kamran Ali Shah

Alishba Khattak, a committed journalist at a private TV channel, commenced her professional journey as a newscaster with Radio Pakistan, challenging societal norms that cast disapproval on professions like hers for Pakhtun women. Despite receiving encouragement from her parents, the majority of her family, including her in-laws, considers working in a TV channel morally questionable due to prevailing traditional beliefs in the region.

Khattak encounters a sarcastic tone from male colleagues, and the jealousy of senior women reporters poses additional challenges. However, undeterred, she remains committed to her journalistic pursuit.

Currently pursuing a BS in Journalism and actively engaged in practical journalism, she reflects on the societal reluctance to accept women in journalism. Overcoming societal biases is an ongoing struggle, and every step forward demands caution.

Faizullah Jan, chairman of the journalism department at the University of Peshawar, attributes the low representation of women in journalism to society’s failure to recognize them in this field. Discrimination further hinders women from covering significant beats like politics, parliament, civil secretariat, crime, and courts, essential for making a mark in journalism.

Jan highlights the gender disparity in university classes, with a ratio of 30/70 for girls and boys, respectively. Despite the enrollment of 30% of girls in journalism classes, only a handful pursue journalism as a profession. The social values, gender discrimination, challenging work environments, and inadequate facilities contribute to the shortage of women journalists in Peshawar.

According to the Peshawar Press Club’s membership list, the number of women journalists across various media outlets is meager, not exceeding 20.

The situation is no better in the tribal districts and Swat, with the total number of women journalists not exceeding 35. A few women work in digital media in areas like DI Khan, North Waziristan, Abbottabad, Swat, and Khyber district. However, the conditions are unfavorable, and they face challenges in acquiring memberships in press clubs or unions.

Razia Mehsud, a female journalist from Waziristan, laments the societal lack of recognition for women in journalism. The prevalent notion that women belong in the confines of their homes hampers their efforts. Facing unfavorable situations while covering issues and struggling for recognition in press clubs, women journalists contend with envy and closed doors. The number of women journalists remains negligible, and unfavorable circumstances further limit their presence in practical journalism.

Safdar Dawar, the former president of the Tribal Union of Journalists (TUJ) and the current president of the Miranshah Press Club, advocates for women journalists in the reporting of social issues related to women, considering it crucial within the tribal areas’ traditions. Whether in TUJ or Press Club, efforts are underway to facilitate women journalists and encourage their collaboration with male counterparts. Initiatives involve relaxing rules for union or press club membership, especially concerning social media, to make the process more accessible for women.

Addressing the scarcity of women in practical journalism, Farzana Ali, a senior journalist and bureau chief of a private TV channel in Peshawar, notes a disparity between the number of female journalism graduates and those actively participating in the field. Despite the aptitude and enthusiasm of female journalism graduates, societal norms, particularly the reluctance to appear on camera, deter many. Social stigma associates being on TV with show business, contributing to negative perceptions of working women. Challenges also extend to working hours, with preferences for traditional timings and limited work-from-home options, creating significant hurdles for women in journalism.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, apart from one or two women working in newspapers, the number of women in electronic media, particularly TV channels, is minimal. Challenges encompass time constraints, office environments, and, crucially, remuneration disparities. Nasir Hussain, president of the Khyber Union of Journalists, emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for women in the media. Efforts are directed at providing conducive environments in offices, union and press club facilities, and encouraging women to participate in union and press club elections.

Hussain underscores that traditional norms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contribute to the underrepresentation of women in practical journalism. Limited opportunities for male journalists and downsizing further compound the issue.

Arshad Aziz Malik, the resident editor of a newspaper in Peshawar and president of Peshawar Press Club, acknowledges the broader challenge of low female participation across various fields, not exclusive to journalism. While the press club membership process is uniform, early marriage and job shifts often interrupt the completion of the four-year registration-to-membership process, resulting in cancellations.

Efforts are underway to increase women’s participation in journalism through workshops and seminars, aiming to enhance their capacities. However, challenges persist, with societal attitudes and working hours acting as major deterrents. Ansar Khilji, the press registrar of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Information, acknowledges socio-economic barriers affecting women’s participation in journalism. While the department promotes equal rights and non-discrimination, broader societal factors contribute to the extremely low number of women in the field.