Pakistani authorities reopened the Chaman border crossing after weeklong negotiations with Afghan authorities on Monday.

Radio Pakistan reported that the border crossing reopened for pedestrian crossing and trade activities. The state broadcaster said that border will remain open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm while it will remain open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm for trade activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the border crossing was shut down a week ago after Pakistani solider was martyred and two others were injured due to firing form Afghan side.

Both sides in their talks reviewed the border related affairs and decisions were taken to avert such mishaps in future.

Sources said that civil and military officials from both sides took part in the talks. Besides, both sides also discussed the proposal to create a separate crossing point for women.

Kurram crossfire

On the other hand, Pakistani tribesmen and Afghan side continued to trade fire third consecutive over later’s attempt to capture Pakistani land.

A paramilitary solider was martyred while 21 others including nine security personnel were wounded in the clashes.

Similarly, tribesmen on both sides of the border were leaving their areas.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Wasil Khan said that exchange of fire continued till Monday morning. He said that they will try to resolve the issues through negotiations with Afghan authorities.

On the other hand, a jirga of Commissioner Kohat Aslam Mehmood, Brigadier Shahzad Azeem and tribal elders was also in progress and a flag meeting has also called for the purpose.

Inayat Turi, tribal elder said that people from both sides of border have left their homes after exchange of fire and women and children have been shifted to safer places.

Besides, a security checkpost came under attack mortar fire which left a solider dead while nine others were wounded. Similarly, three civilians including a woman were also wounded.

On the other hand, Afghan media reported that nine Afghans were also wounded. Pakistan security personnel targeted the attackers’ hideouts after their attack on security checkpost attack and targeting of civilian population.

