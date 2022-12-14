Tayyab Muhammadzai

Charsadda district farmers are still grappling with the troubles the devastating August floods have left in their wake.

Besides, damaging houses in the area, the floods had also destroyed crops standing over thousands of acres of land.

Agriculture department Charsadda has provided affected farmers with seed and fertilizers to enable to start their farming. A local farmer told TNN that the floods not only destroyed their crops but also filled their fields and canals with mud.

“It has become an issue to level the agricultural lands again,” he said. However, he said that agriculture department greatly helped them when they had nowhere to go and had nothing to be able to cultivate crops again.

However, at the same time, many other farmers accused the authorities of providing seeds and fertilizers to such people who did not owned any land. Another farmer said that government surveyed visited the area; however, many deserving farmers were left out of it. He said that another survey should be conducted to provide seed and fertilizers to the deserving farmers.

However, an agriculture department official said that they had tried their best to ensure transparency in survey of affectees and other organizations also helped them in this regard.

The official said that the many of the farmers were not in their villages when the surveys were taking place; however, the department was now registering them.

Besides, he said that a total of 3800 farmers have suffered losses and a total of 11,000 acres of the land has been affected.

The official said that UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) provided a bag each of urea, wheat and DAP to every farmer. “The distribution of this package started from November 22 and so far 4818 farmers have been assisted,” he said.

He said that now World Bank has also provided them with 1681 bags of seeds to provide to the affected farmers.

Besides, government, Al-Khidmat Foundation is also providing seeds and fertilizers to the farmers in the district. The NGO has provided relief package to the 500 farmers of the district which included seed as well as insecticide.

However, the farmers point out that despite these packages, they were still grappling with many issues and government should pay attention to them.

