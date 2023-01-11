Tayyab Muhammadzai

Meena Gul, a harmonium player from Charsadda district was among those affected from devastating August floods.

Meaena Gul’s house was badly damaged by floods and raging torrents collapsed the residential portion and washed away its boundary walls. He said that currently they were struggling to spend their lives in a single room; they have tried erected after the floods.

“I do not have money to reconstruct their homes,” he said. He said that there was neither a latrine nor bathrooms and spending whatever they were earning from working daily wage laborer. “I roam around the river in the hope of getting some work which pays me Rs 500 a day,” he said. He said that when there was no labor, they go to bed on empty stomach.

Meena Gul said that he did not receive any help like other people and often people ignore him in aid distribution. “Previously people used to help us with cash and it helped us a lot,” he said. Besides, he said that the rains and floods also washed away all their household items and belongings. He said that many of the visitors filled their forms with details of damages but they did not get anything in compensation so far.

No one extended any help or assistance to us, he said.

On the other hand, assistant commissioner Charsadda who is also flood relief in-charge told TNN that the floods affected 480,000 people in the district and authorities have paid extended financial help to them under many heads. He said that authorities have also extended food support to 160,000 families while dry ration was provided to 240,000 families.

Besides, he said that out 1400 damaged houses, about 1200 have been paid compensation.

The officer said that about payment of compensation was outstanding to 200 families due to pending verification of documents and expired national identity cards.

However, locals said that despite government claims, people like Meena Gul were still facing problems.

Hits: 3