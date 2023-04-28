A Chinese national, who was arrested on blasphemy charges in Pakistan, was released on bail after the Abbottabad Anti-Terrorism Court granted his bail application. The Chinese worker, Tian, is part of a group of Chinese nationals working on Pakistan’s largest hydropower project, the Dasu Dam.

Tian was charged with blasphemy on April 15 after he criticized two drivers working on the project for taking too much time to pray during work hours. Following this, hundreds of residents and workers in the town of Komela blocked the Karakoram highway and demanded the arrest of the Chinese national. The people alleged that Tian used insulting words about Islam. However, the Chinese national denied the allegation.

Also Read: Nankana mob lynches blasphemy accused after storming police station

Tian’s lawyer, Atif Khan Jadoon, informed the media that the Abbottabad court granted his client’s bail application on Thursday. The Chinese national was released after posting a surety bond of Rs.200000.

According to the police, they arrested Tian to protect him from a possible attack by angry mobs. Tian was briefly hospitalized on April 17 due to his unwell condition. During his initial court appearance, Tian pleaded not guilty to blasphemy and insisted that he did not insult Islam or the Prophet of Islam.

The Chinese government stated that the Chinese embassy in Islamabad is looking into the matter.

Hits: 0